Riverhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

