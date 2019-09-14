Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 130.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. 17,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,561. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.