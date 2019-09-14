Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 109,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $37,084.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $112,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 687,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

