Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,046,000 after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 756,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In related news, insider Steve Solk purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,345.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $307,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,655.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

