RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 245,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 152,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 892,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $504,849.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,222,119.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $747,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,701,237.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,007,388. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $155.05. 13,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,777. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.