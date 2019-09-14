RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 438,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 96,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,658,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.03. 198,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

