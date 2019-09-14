RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 76.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 66.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

VC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 323,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $108.42.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.