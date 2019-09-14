RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,715. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

