RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,839.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,405. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,817.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,837.08. The company has a market cap of $901.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

