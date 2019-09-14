RMB Capital Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 301,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

