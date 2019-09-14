RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 483,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,349,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 271,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,121. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.