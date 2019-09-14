RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. now owns 135,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 81.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 55,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 30,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $271,115.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,908 shares of company stock valued at $14,809.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

