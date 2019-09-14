RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.00. 11,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

