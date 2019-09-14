RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Alliance Data Systems worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $5,871,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Emory University lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Emory University now owns 11,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $1,408,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.17. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $118.40 and a 12 month high of $250.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

