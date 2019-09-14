RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256,852 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,355,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 332,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 123,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $669.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

