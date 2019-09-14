RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Diageo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 8.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Diageo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.22. 340,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,298. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.