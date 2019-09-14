RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology comprises 0.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,747,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,010,000 after acquiring an additional 386,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,248,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,244,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

