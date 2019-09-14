RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 22,838 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 482,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 369,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Copart by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,248. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $83.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $13,377,022.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

