RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 25,118 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the period. Servicemaster Global accounts for 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Servicemaster Global worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth $165,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,791 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter worth $247,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 13,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,134. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

