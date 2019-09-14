RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of IHS Markit worth $35,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,497,000 after acquiring an additional 376,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INFO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 96,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

