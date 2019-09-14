Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 270 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 291.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

