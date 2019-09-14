Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Ifs Securities lowered Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Rockwell Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

RMTI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,452. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.68% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Richmond acquired 161,457 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $476,298.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,165.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond acquired 68,750 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $198,687.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,422.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5,456.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

