Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.72

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and traded as high as $67.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $67.31, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

