Ronald A. Dragg Sells 690 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $57,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirby stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 420,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 27.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

