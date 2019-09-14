Roumell Asset Management LLC Sells 7,720 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Roumell Asset Management LLC decreased its position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. HC2 comprises 2.2% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of HC2 worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54,024 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

HCHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of HC2 stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 8,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,254. HC2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

