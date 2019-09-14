Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,858.67 ($37.35).

Shares of LON RDSA traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,282.50 ($29.82). The company had a trading volume of 4,868,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion and a PE ratio of 919.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,377.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,444.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

