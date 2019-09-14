Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 207,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $47.48. 4,892,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,614. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -395.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $314,954.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $8,112,641.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,774 shares of company stock worth $15,730,959. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

