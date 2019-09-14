Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $239,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 67,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,857. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

