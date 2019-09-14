Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 89,458 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

