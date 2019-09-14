Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 311,237 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 311,237 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of TIM Participacoes worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,753,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 815,748 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:TSU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,584. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.