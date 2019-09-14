Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Holdings Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,654 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Sabre worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 234,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 519.9% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.52. 617,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.