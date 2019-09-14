SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.27.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.14. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $1,284,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.