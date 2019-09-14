Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.03. 38,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

