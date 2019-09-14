Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,469,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 26,419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

SLB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,430. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

