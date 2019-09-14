Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 603,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

