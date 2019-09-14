Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SRRK stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 101,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,365. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

