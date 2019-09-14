Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Scholastic by 138.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 59.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ SCHL traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $39.65. 230,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.80 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

