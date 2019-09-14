Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Lowered by Premise Capital LLC

Premise Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Premise Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Premise Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 566,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,890. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

