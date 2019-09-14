Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,022 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.25. 496,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $92.49.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

