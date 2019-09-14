Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $2,697,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,155,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 123,062 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $5,976,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,457. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.