Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $63.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

