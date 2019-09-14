Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 30,186 Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 319,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

