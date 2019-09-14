Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,345 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,556,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 70,364 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 293,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,141,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.76. 495,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

