Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,986,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 813,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.37. 547,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,182. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

