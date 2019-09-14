Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 595,855 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $277,285,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $240,420,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $175,874,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,140.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,073.17.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $21.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,063.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,455. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,067.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,925.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,833.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

