Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after buying an additional 630,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,193,000 after buying an additional 115,797 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,554,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

