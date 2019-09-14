Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.35. 2,755,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

