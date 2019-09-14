Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pattern Energy Group worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,727,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 229,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 858,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.