Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 12,008 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.69. 283,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,691. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

