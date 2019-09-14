Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 116,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,540 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

